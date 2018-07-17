Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new playground has been built for Parke State School students.
A new playground has been built for Parke State School students. Contributed
News

New playground for Parke State School students

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Jul 2018 2:30 PM

A NEW outdoor park for Parke State School students has been unveiled.

The $250,000 project, finished just in time for the start of Term 3, will allow students to develop better motor skills by playing on the new equipment and promote physical activity among schoolchildren.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the outdoor space would provide a sun-safe environment during lunch breaks.

"A new shade structure has been installed playing surfaces and equipment upgraded,” Mr Saunders said.

Parke State School Acting Principal Mark Walters said students were itching to use the equipment.

"We are delighted with the new outdoor area and cannot wait for the children to use it,” Mr Walters said.

"It is important to promote physical activity, fun social activities and a healthy lifestyle to all of our students and this project will help achieve that.”

fcschools fraser coast maryborough parke state school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Shark warning as whale washes up on sand

    Shark warning as whale washes up on sand

    Environment Boaties are being warned about the likely increased presence of sharks in waters off Fraser Island

    TOURISTS UNPLUGGED: Ongoing power problems plague park

    premium_icon TOURISTS UNPLUGGED: Ongoing power problems plague park

    News Some grey nomads will cut their winter retreat short.

    Broken stormwater pipe caused beach sinkhole: Council

    premium_icon Broken stormwater pipe caused beach sinkhole: Council

    Council News The Fraser Coast Regional Council has been investigating the cause

    'That was pretty harsh': M'boro brothers on House Rules exit

    'That was pretty harsh': M'boro brothers on House Rules exit

    News RAILROAD to nowhere costs Josh and Brandon a spot in the finals.

    Local Partners