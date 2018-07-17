New playground for Parke State School students

A new playground has been built for Parke State School students.

A NEW outdoor park for Parke State School students has been unveiled.

The $250,000 project, finished just in time for the start of Term 3, will allow students to develop better motor skills by playing on the new equipment and promote physical activity among schoolchildren.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the outdoor space would provide a sun-safe environment during lunch breaks.

"A new shade structure has been installed playing surfaces and equipment upgraded,” Mr Saunders said.

Parke State School Acting Principal Mark Walters said students were itching to use the equipment.

"We are delighted with the new outdoor area and cannot wait for the children to use it,” Mr Walters said.

"It is important to promote physical activity, fun social activities and a healthy lifestyle to all of our students and this project will help achieve that.”