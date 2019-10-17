New podcast features stunning Coast tourist attraction

MAKING A SPLASH: A Ddver on the ex-HMAS Tobruk, which has been open to recreational divers for six months.

MAKING A SPLASH: A Ddver on the ex-HMAS Tobruk, which has been open to recreational divers for six months. Seanna Cronin

ONE of the Fraser Coast's newest attractions, the dive site at the ex-HMAS Tobruk, has been featured in a new podcast series about Queensland tourism.

Drive Your Own Adventure shines a spotlight on the state's regional tourism hot spots along popular road trip routes.

The 30-episode series, presented by Ingenia Holidays and featuring Hervey Bay Dive Centre, Hill of Promise Winery and Bargara Brewing Company, broadcasts behind the scenes insights from tourism operators and identities to a growing audience of eager listeners.

Ingenia Holidays chief operating officer Nikki Fisher said the series would add something unique to the current podcast landscape.

Ms Fisher said the choice to feature Fraser Coast tourism operators on the podcast was easy, given the uniqueness of the area and healthy tourism market.

She said the region attracted 739,000 domestic visitors in the year ending March 2019 - an average growth of 6.8 per cent over the last three years, according to data from Tourism and Events Queensland.

One of the episodes features Ed Gibson, owner of Hervey Bay Dive Centre, who speaks about what it's like swimming with 30 tonne humpback whales.

Mr Gibson also details the recent addition to the Hervey Bay dive scene - the HMAS Tobruk dive wreck.