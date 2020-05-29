New police recruits headed to Fraser Coast

THREE new police recruits will boost numbers in Maryborough after they graduate from the Oxley Police Academy on Friday.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the region would benefit from the arrival of the three First Year Constables.

"New recruits are an asset to our local community, as they bring a range of skills and experience to our police," he said.

Mr Saunders said First Year Constables provide a massive boost to community safety.

"Community safety is a major priority, and I know families in my electorate will be pleased to see more officers on the frontline," he said.

"I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers."

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said the First Year Constables had completed intensive training to prepare them for their new roles.

"Queensland's police receive some of the best training in the world," he said.

"I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity."

"The Palaszczuk Government will continue to invest in community safety in regional Queensland."