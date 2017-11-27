New premise for amateur fishing club

THE Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club celebrated the official opening of their new shed on Sunday, November 12.

The club's Philip Mason said about 40 people attended the event, which included a barbecue lunch.

"We had Ted Sorensen, our State Member for Hervey Bay, come out and help celebrate our day to which he gave a nice speech to celebrate the opening of the shed," Mr Mason said.

Stephen Procak cooking up a storm. Contributed

"Many people were involved in its creation: Graeme, Brian, Les, Evan, Jason, Paul and Dave to name a few.

"There were many more who were linked to the project we would like to thank them all.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club's official shed opening Contributed

"Les, our secretary, needs a big thank you with all his tireless effort he has put in to it.

"Without Les we wouldn't have got this far so quickly."

