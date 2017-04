The Mixed Probus Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

A NEW president has joined the Fraser Coast Hervey Bay Combined Probus Club.

Moving to Hervey Bay from Victoria a year ago, Maureen Burness has taken on the role.

The club will celebrate its 15th birthday this year and recently awarded its first ever life memberships to Pat Harvey, Mary Mudge and Ann Baker.

They meet every third Tuesday of the month from 9.30am at the Masonic Hall, Watson St.

New members are welcome.

Call 4128 4787 for more info.