New Prince Andrew claims rock Palace

Just when you thought the Prince Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein scandal couldn't get any worse, Buckingham Palace has been rocked by an avalanche of new claims.

The latest allegations include a new witness who claims she saw the Duke of York dancing with billionaire paedophile Epstein's sex slave Virginia Roberts Guiffre at iconic London nightclub Tramp.

In his disastrous interview with Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, the prince denied having been at Tramp with Ms Guiffre or having sex with her later that night.

He said he did not know her and suggested a photograph of him with his arm around the then 17-year-old's waist - with Epstein's alleged pimp Ghislaine Maxwell looking on in the background - was doctored.

But a new witness has come forward to corroborate Ms Guiffre's claims, saying she vividly remembered having seen Prince Andrew dancing with the teen at Tramp because "never been in a room with a royal before".

A lawyer representing some of Epstein's victims, Lisa Bloom, said the British woman contacted her after watching the Newsnight interview.

Two witnesses have now come forward to corroborate claims made by Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged former sex slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre, about Prince Andrew. Picture: AP

Prince Andrew poses with a 17-year-old Virginia Roberts in the home of alleged Epstein pimp Ghislaine Maxwell in London’s Belgravia. Picture: Backgrid

"The first woman, a Londoner, contacted me after she saw Prince Andrew's interview," Ms Bloom told The Mail on Sunday.

"She was very disappointed that he denied knowing Virginia and denied being at the (Tramp) nightclub. That's what spurred her to come forward.

"The woman was in Tramp with a friend who said: 'Look, there's Prince Andrew'. She looked at him and was very struck by him because she'd never been in a room with a royal before. She stared at him.

"He was with a young woman who she now knows was Virginia Roberts."

Ms Bloom said she planned to fly both women to the US to be interviewed by the FBI.

In an interview with the BBC aired last week, Ms Guiffre recalled her encounter with the prince in graphic detail.

"He is the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life," she told the British national broadcaster.

"I mean it was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was, like it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me."

Ms Guiffre, who now lives in Australia with her husband, said after they left the club, Ms Maxwell gave her specific instructions about what was to happen next.

"In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick," she said, alleging she was later made to have sex with the prince at Ms Maxwell's Belgravia home in London.

The infamous picture of the trio was allegedly taken in the upstairs area of the home.

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, and Prince Andrew have been friends for decades and allegedly held a secret meeting after Epstein’s jailhouse suicide. Pictures: Supplied

Prince Andrew with Donald Trump, who recently denied knowing the disgraced duke. Picture: Supplied

SECOND EPSTEIN VICTIM SAYS DUKE HAD SEX WITH HER

Meanwhile, allegations Prince Andrew had sex with a second Epstein victim resurfaced yesterday.

The Wall Street financier killed himself in a New York jail in August while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

But his alleged victims have refused to be denied justice and are preparing a lawsuit against Epstein's estate.

According to The Mirror, the woman's claims are being assessed by the legal team representing Epstein's victims and may well form part of the lawsuit.

The woman has not claimed she was forced into having sex with the duke but the encounter was included in Ms Guiffre's 2016 deposition against Ms Maxwell.

Donald Trump with then girlfriend Melania Knauss and Prince Andrew at the US President’s Palm Beach estate Mar-a Lago in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Virginia Roberts Giuffre told the BBC’s Panorama Prince Andrew was ‘raining sweat’ as the pair danced at London nightclub Tramp before she was made to have sex with him. Picture: Panorama/AP

PRINCE ALLEGEDLY USED PUPPET OF HIMSELF IN BIZARRE SEX ACT

The documents also contain graphic testimony describing unusual sexual behaviour allegedly displayed by Prince Andrew, including his penchant for having two women massage him at the same time and his love of feet.

The document includes a transcript of one witness, Johanna Sjoberg, describing a bizarre encounter involving a sexual act by Prince Andrew using a puppet of himself from the 80s British satirical TV show Spitting Image.

The show featured unflattering latex puppet caricatures of world leaders and the royal family and was a huge hit in the UK and around the world.

An extract from Ms Sjoberg's 2016 court testimony goes as follows:

Q: When you came upstairs, where was Virginia (Roberts) sitting?

A: I don't remember.

Q: Do you remember what she was wearing?

A: No.

Q: She was already there when you got back from sightseeing?"

A: Yes.

Q: Tell me what happened with the caricature.

A: Ghislaine asked me to come to a closet. She just said, 'Come with me'.

"We went to a closet and grabbed the puppet, the puppet of Prince Andrew. And I knew it was Prince Andrew because I had recognised him as a person," she said.

"I didn't know who he was. And so when I saw the tag that said Prince Andrew, then it clicked. I'm like, 'that's who it is'. And we went down - back down to the

living room, and she brought it in.

"It was just funny because - he thought it was funny because it was him."

Ms Sjoberg is then asked about a photograph that was taken of Prince Andrew with Ms Guiffre, herself and the Spitting Image puppet.

"I just remember someone suggesting a photo, and they told us to go get on the couch," Ms Sjoberg told the court, according to the deposition.

"And so (Prince) Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet, the puppet on her lap. And so then I sat on Andrew's lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet's hands and put it on Virginia's breast, and so Andrew put his on mine."

A scene from satirical 80s TV show Spitting Image featuring latex puppets of Prince Charles embracing then mistress Camilla Parker Bowles in bed with Princess Diana. Picture: Supplied

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice has cancelled her engagement party thanks to the backlash against him. Picture: Supplied

PRINCESS BEATRICE CANCELS ENGAGEMENT PARTY

Princess Beatrice has decided to cancel her engagement party in London over the backlash surrounding her father.

"Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside - looking for him," an unnamed friend told The Mail.

"But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through."

The party to celebrate her impending wedding to fiance Edoardo Mapelli Maozzi, 36 was due to take place on December 18.

Edo, as the multi-millionaire property developer is known, proposed to Beatrice after a whirlwind romance, presenting her with a 3.5 carat ring which purportedly cost $192,000.

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on any of the allegations.