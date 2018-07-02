New principal announced at Fraser Coast school

FRASER Coast Anglican College has a new leader, with Joe Wright appointed as principal.



He is the fourth principal to take the reins at the college since it first opened.



The announcement was made by Fraser Coast Anglican College Council Chair Barnaby Eaton.



"Mr Wright is well-known to the college and local community and has most recently been serving as the interim principal of the college," he said.



"The appointment of Mr Wright represents an exciting new chapter in the college's history.



"He has a passion for education and a great love for Fraser Coast Anglican College.



"He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the college's success whether it be in the classroom, extracurricular activities or administration.



"Mr Wright is a strong proponent for evidence based, data driven and individualised educational practice that will extend the college's history of consistently outstanding academic results."



Mr Wright has a long history as an educator both in New South Wales and Queensland.



He said he was looking forward to officially leading the school.



"I am keen to ensure that students remain the key focus for school improvements and given our size, which is a great blessing, there is very little chance for any student to fall through the cracks at FCAC," Mr Wright said.

