News

New program supports people affected by gambling addicts

We Care 2 operations manager Jan Carlson, counsellor Carol Yates and Hervey Bay RSL manager Jason Lynch outside We Care 2 in Urraween.
We Care 2 operations manager Jan Carlson, counsellor Carol Yates and Hervey Bay RSL manager Jason Lynch outside We Care 2 in Urraween. Inge Hansen
Inge Hansen
by

A NEW program will provide support to people whose lives have been affected by another person's gambling addiction.

We Care 2 counsellor Carol Yates and Uniting Care's Nikki Williamson have joined forces in Hervey Bay to provide a safe, non-judgemental group setting for those directly impacted.

Ms Yates said such support groups were important as gambling addiction was an increasing problem in Hervey Bay.

"(The support groups) are a non-threatening environment and we aim to make people feel as comfortable as possible," she said.

"It's a chance for sufferers to join others who are dealing with similar issues and learn from each other in the same environment."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL HEALTH COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Issues including financial harm, emotional well-being and understanding addiction will be addressed during the program.

Funded by Hervey Bay RSL, the program is an open group which can be joined by anyone at any time.

Hervey Bay RSL manager Jason Lynch said he encouraged the support offered by We Care 2 and Uniting Care to those who needed it most.

"If people have a problem, we want them to get help," he said.

"It's important people know these services are here and part of that funding allows that to happen."

Support groups for those who have been affected by another person's gambling are held once a fortnight on a Tuesday from 5-6.30pm.

On the alternate Tuesday, a support group for people with a gambling addiction will be held from 5-6.30pm.

All sessions are held at We Care 2 on 225 Main St, Urraween.

For more information contact Carol Yates on 4124 0913 or Nikki Williamson on 4191 3100.

Related Items

Topics:  fchealth gambling addiction uniting care we care 2

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

It has been less than two weeks since her husband died suddenly at their Maryborough home.

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

REDEVELOPMENT: Top of the Bay bakery owner Steven Sarah has welcomed the proposed redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex, saying the building is in dire need of an upgrade.

A revamp of the shopping complex was approved by council.

Why you should update your iOS today

Apple releases first major update for iOS 11. Picture: Joel Carrett

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs

Bay veterans remember Beersheba on 100 year anniversary

WE WILL REMEMBER: Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch members Toby Tidyman, Brian Tidyman and Simon Morley next to the light horse statue in Freedom Park during the service to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba yesterday.

The Battle of Beersheba remembrance day was held yesterday.

Local Partners