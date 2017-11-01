New program supports people affected by gambling addicts

We Care 2 operations manager Jan Carlson, counsellor Carol Yates and Hervey Bay RSL manager Jason Lynch outside We Care 2 in Urraween.

A NEW program will provide support to people whose lives have been affected by another person's gambling addiction.

We Care 2 counsellor Carol Yates and Uniting Care's Nikki Williamson have joined forces in Hervey Bay to provide a safe, non-judgemental group setting for those directly impacted.

Ms Yates said such support groups were important as gambling addiction was an increasing problem in Hervey Bay.

"(The support groups) are a non-threatening environment and we aim to make people feel as comfortable as possible," she said.

"It's a chance for sufferers to join others who are dealing with similar issues and learn from each other in the same environment."

Issues including financial harm, emotional well-being and understanding addiction will be addressed during the program.

Funded by Hervey Bay RSL, the program is an open group which can be joined by anyone at any time.

Hervey Bay RSL manager Jason Lynch said he encouraged the support offered by We Care 2 and Uniting Care to those who needed it most.

"If people have a problem, we want them to get help," he said.

"It's important people know these services are here and part of that funding allows that to happen."

Support groups for those who have been affected by another person's gambling are held once a fortnight on a Tuesday from 5-6.30pm.

On the alternate Tuesday, a support group for people with a gambling addiction will be held from 5-6.30pm.

All sessions are held at We Care 2 on 225 Main St, Urraween.

For more information contact Carol Yates on 4124 0913 or Nikki Williamson on 4191 3100.