RESIDENTS will have the chance to learn about a new proposed law on waste on the Fraser Coast.

Details of the new Local Law 7 (Waste Management) will be outlined at a public meeting at the council's Hervey Bay chambers on Wednesday, January 10 from 1 to 2pm.

"The proposed new law will take over from the State Government's Waste Reduction and Recycling Regulation 2011 and the Environmental Protection Regulation 2008, which is due to expire on July 1, 2018," Small Communities Development and Finance Councillor Anne Maddern said.

To have your say visit Council's website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say.

Feedback closes on Wednesday, January 17 at 5pm.