Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This year’s Paniyiri Greek Festival has been cancelled. Picture: Peter Wallis
This year’s Paniyiri Greek Festival has been cancelled. Picture: Peter Wallis
Health

New push to keep major events from closing

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
16th Mar 2020 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S tourism leaders will discuss whether some events can be held outdoors as the industry braces for more cancellations.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the national ban on gatherings of more than 500 people would have a "significant impact" on major events across the state, with leaders to meet this afternoon to discuss ways forward.

coronaviruspromo

"We do expect that in coming days we'll see more cancellations of major events across Queensland but we're going to work through how we can maybe reframe some events, change some events to outdoor settings and that's the discussion we'll be having today," she said.

"Clearly we're working through with the industry what self-containment means for the people that come to our shores that have to self isolate for 14 days."

Ms Jones said if Queenslanders wanted major attractions and the state's tourism cities to "survive this crisis", then people needed to holiday at home.

"What I can say is as the Tourism Minister I'm very proud that what I've seen is an industry working handing in glove together," she said.

"For us, this is survival so we need to work as a team to ensure that we encourage Queenslanders to holiday at home."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks major events static gathering laws

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Award winning author in Bay for a novel tour

        premium_icon Award winning author in Bay for a novel tour

        News Hervey Bay Library played host to award winner Danielle Wood last Thursday as part of her whistle stop tour to promote her latest novel, The Lost Love Song.

        • 16th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News How Aussies are being urged to dob in their mates

        Postal vote could ‘avert virus calamity’: Qld councillor

        premium_icon Postal vote could ‘avert virus calamity’: Qld councillor

        Politics Councillor David Lewis calls for council elections to be postal vote

        Search for body: Police provide update on tip dig

        premium_icon Search for body: Police provide update on tip dig

        News The excavation of the Maryborough tip has been completed