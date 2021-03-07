Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

New Qld hubs launch as AstraZeneca vaccine arrives

by Jack McKay
7th Mar 2021 2:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The COVID-19 jab will be rolled out in Logan and Bundaberg from Monday after more than 8,000 people were administered the vaccine in its first fortnight.

Queensland recorded only one new COVID-19 case on Sunday in hotel quarantine, with 25 active cases in the Sunshine State.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the number of vaccines administered to date were 8,300 as the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Queensland.

"The hubs of Bundaberg and Logan will open tomorrow (Monday)," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Of course our priority there is our frontline workers in hotel quarantine and our healthcare workers."

There were more than 4,000 tests in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, South Australia has been put on COVID alert after wastewater testing in the Adelaide CBD returned a "strong" positive result.


SA Health says this could be an old infection, or a case yet to be diagnosed in one of the other medi-hotels, but community transmission cannot be ruled out.

It is now scrambling to discover the origin of this "strong result".

The test comes from an area that services around 12,000 people that includes part of Adelaide's CBD and inner east and northeast.

The positive samples were collected on Thursday and Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as New Qld hubs launch as AstraZeneca vaccine arrives

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gathering to keep Fraser Coast looking beautiful

        Premium Content Gathering to keep Fraser Coast looking beautiful

        Council News People across the region have taken part in Clean Up Australia Day

        Special way the community is celebrating Edith’s 100th

        Premium Content Special way the community is celebrating Edith’s 100th

        News The Fraser Coast’s newest centenarian has been honoured with a tree planted for her...

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Qld parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender

        UPDATE: Man thrown over handlebars in Fraser Island crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man thrown over handlebars in Fraser Island crash

        Breaking The motorcycle rider was airlifted off the island