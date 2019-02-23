New record as strong winds continue on Fraser Coast

THE imminent threat posed by Cyclone Oma appeared to be on the wane but strong winds still caused havoc on the Fraser Coast on Friday.



Wind gusts of up to 76km/h were reported in Hervey Bay while in Maryborough, gusts of up to 65km/h were recorded.



The wind gust reported in Hervey Bay was the strongest recorded at the airport for the month of February in more than 15 years. The previous record for the month was set on February 3, 2004. Wind speeds at the airport have been recorded for 17 years.



The winds brought down trees in many areas, including in Pialba where a large tree fell on fencing erected at the new youth precinct work site.

The council has since removed it.



Weather forecaster Michael Gray said a hazardous surf warning remained in place for the waters off the coast of Fraser Island.



"It is current until (Saturday) night," he said.



"There is a severe weather warning for the eastern side of Fraser Island."



Mr Gray said Maryborough was experiencing wind levels of between 40 to 50km/h "fairly regularly".



Strong winds are expected to continue on Saturday.

