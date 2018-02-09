New recruit uses natural approach for women's health

FOCUS ON WELL-BEING: Holistic Chiropractic's new team member Lauren Wade is trained in physiotherapy and acupuncture.

THOSE seeking a natural approach to their well-being can turn to Hervey Bay local Lauren Wade from Holistic Chiropractic.

New to the team and trained in physiotherapy and acupuncture, Mrs Wade said she had extensive experience in women's health.

"I've supported people with menstrual problems and infertility, any menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and irregularity," Mrs Wade said.

"I have treated women to help them induce labour, very nicely and gently and naturally, by using acupuncture and cupping techniques."

Mrs Wade said she was trained in Japanese-style acupuncture, which was gentler than the Chinese technique.

"Most of the needles won't even be felt when they go in," she said.

"These needles are a fraction of a millimetre thick, in fact the thickest I use in acupuncture are a fifth of a millimetre and they're to support stronger stimulation."

Mrs Wade said she was attracted to working for Holistic Chiropractic because they shared a similar belief in treating the "whole body".

"The philosophy and the atmosphere that Dr Laurie has created really gels with me," she said.

"I believe we're both on the same page in that a person's health and well-being is about all of them, not just the 10, 20 or 30 minutes of being on a table and having someone focus on one particular issue."