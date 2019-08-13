New report shows businesses 'feeling the pain'

THE Fraser Coast's Chamber of Commerce bosses have called on the State Government to place more focus on the region in the wake of damning business confidence statistics.

New statistics from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland's Pulse survey, released on Monday, revealed business conditions across the state remained "subdued" since the Federal Election.

The survey showed business confidence across the state stood at 43.6 points for the last June quarter.

Those numbers were 4.2 points lower than June 2018 and 7.3 points lower than the national outlook of 50.9.

The report said 77 per cent of businesses in regional Queensland and 81 per cent in south-east Queensland anticipated "similar or weaker economic conditions".

However, the report also said the index for general business conditions rose to 46.2 points due to more people reporting better business conditions.

Sandra Holebrook, Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president, said part of the issue was the "future planning" that needed to happen after major projects like the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation Project were delivered.

She said there was confidence coming through in the marketplace but on an individual level there were still "some businesses that were feeling the pain".

"There is more the State Government can do but it's also a question about what we can do ourselves," Ms Holebrook said.

"There needs to be more future-planning and future-proofing in the region.

"We need to be ready with the projects... the State is telling us the funding is there and they want clear instructions for infrastructure investment.

"We need to be looking further to the proper vision (for the region)... planning big projects that will be game-changers."

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Richard Kingston said there was a dire need to improve projects that were being delayed due to bureaucratic delays.

The CCIQ's Pulse survey also found turnovers had improved and there was "cautious optimism" for better sales and business conditions due to the anticipated income tax cuts and downward movement in interest rates.