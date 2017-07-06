POLL: Councillors to have meeting attendance logged

YOUR local councillors will have their attendance at meetings logged once a new council motion comes into effect.

Councillor Rolf Light moved to have a report provided on councillor attendance at "measurable meetings" like briefings and budget sessions during yesterday's ordinary meeting.

The report will be included within the annual report from council.

The proposed report will also examine the guidelines to determine the required duration councillors need to attend for and mark non-attendance if they are only there for a short duration of time.

Cr Light said it was about providing transparency to the community.

"We're on over $100,00 with our salary cards and super, and I think... we should provide that transparancy and commitment to the role," Cr Light said.

"It is essential to have some of this information (from meetings) to provide appropriate governance."

Cr Denis Chapman spoke in favour of the motion, saying it was necessary for councillors to get their information from weekly meetings.

"Having all councillors there, having input into issues, is great; we all work together ," Cr Chapman said.

Cr Darren Everard said there was no issue with attendance being logged, saying people had the right to know what their councillors were up to.

Under section 12(3)(c) of the Local Government Act 2009, councillors are required to participate in all council meetings, policy development and decision-making sessions.

Earlier this year, Cr Stuart Taylor said he would not attend weekly briefings meetings, citing "serious concerns" over their conduct.