NEW RESTAURANT: Grab a taste of Asia at the marina

NEW RESTAURANT: Whale Bay Asian Cuisine owners John Fong Ping and Elaine Lu hope to bring a unique experience to the Fraser Coast. Annie Perets

A COUPLE with more than four decades of hospitality experience between them has brought a taste of Southeast Asia to the Fraser Coast.

Whale Bay Asian Cuisine is now open in Urangan complete with a view of the picturesque harbour.

Owners John Fong Ping and Elaine Lu previously established and ran Bargara Asian Cuisine in the Bundaberg region before coming to Hervey Bay a few months ago.

"Hervey Bay is so beautiful, and by opening the restaurant we hope we can add something to the area,” Ms Lu said.

"We want it to be an experience for people where they come here; a place they can eat, relax, talk (with) friends and get to really enjoy themselves.”

Mr Fong Ping took up cooking as a young man, learning from family members and then working in a range of businesses both overseas and in Australia.

He worked in Sydney restaurants before making the move to Queensland. While Mr Fong Ping and Ms Lu are both Chinese-natives, Whale Bay Asian Cuisine serves a variety of styles with chefs from Malaysia and Singapore making magic in the kitchen.

The restaurant seats 190 people making it an ideal spot for major functions. Recently, it hosted a banquet for the Hervey Bay Game Fishing Club and weddings are already booked for next year.

Whale Bay Asian Cuisine is located in The Marina.