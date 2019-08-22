NEW RESTAURANT: Nate brings pasta passion to life

GRAND OPENING: Fraser Coast Artisan Pasta owner and chef Nate Crowd with his offsider, chef Keith Errington, have been busy preparing for the restaurant's grand opening on Friday.

CHEF Nate Crowd has long dreamed of running his own restaurant where customers can watch fresh bread and pasta being made.

He started as a young apprentice at one of the Gold Coast's finest Italian restaurants learning the country's rich culinary history.

Today, Mr Crowd, who has lived in the Bay for six years, gets to see his dream come alive when he opens the doors of his new restaurant Fraser Coast Artisan Pasta.

Inside, is Hervey Bay's own slice of Italy with dolce red booths and a rustic interior.

Flour and pasta cover the stainless-steel bench which sits beneath Mr Crowd's first ever pasta maker.

He and a friend from Hervey Bay bought the machine together late last year with the idea they would wholesale pasta and sell it at the markets.

But the Fraser Coast has embraced his hand-made pasta with such enthusiasm, he said the business had quickly progressed to a shopfront.

"I needed to reinvent myself and I had a friend help buy my first pasta machine and we went from there and tried to get wholesale clients," Mr Crowd said.

"Now we have the Beach House Hotel, Riccardo's Italiano, Giovanni's and Seaside cafe."

Mr Crowd said the owners of the complex discovered his pasta on social media and offered him a home for his business.

"These guys wanted to try and drive the centre into a different direction to where it was going," he said.

The restaurant will officially open at 11am.

The restaurant is in the old Blockbuster building behind Red Rooster, Pialba.