Love to eat? New restaurant has all-day eating challenges

Margheritis Kitchen is located on 116 Wharf St, Maryborough. Jess Kopp, 20, is excited about the opportunities the location brings.

WHAT started as a little takeaway corner shop in Maryborough has grown to become a fully fledged restaurant with an all-day menu.

Margheritis Kitchen is opening its doors for dinner at 5pm today and 20-year-old owner Jess Kopp couldn't be more excited to expand the business.

"It's been a month of work getting the place ready," she said.

"We're not restricted with room here and have such beautiful scenery."

Though dinner starts tonight at the Wharf St venue, the breakfast and lunch items will start tomorrow at 7am.

"All of our courses have a challenge dish, where you try and finish the serving," she said.

Margheritis Kitchen is located on 116 Wharf St, Maryborough. Jess Kopp, 20, is excited about the opportunities the location brings. Annie Perets

"The breakfast challenge is called road train, which is named after my cousin because he can never be filled.

"He'll have to try it when he comes here."

Aside from the usual challenges of renovating a location, Miss Kopp said there were also a few mysterious incidents which led to one culprit: resident ghosts.

"Little things like screwdrivers would suddenly disappear," she said.

"Or there was a piece from the oven that I put down, looked everywhere, and just couldn't find.

"It later showed up in a box that was empty before."

About ten staff will work at the new venue.

Being a replacement of the old venue, Margheritis Kitchen's iconic dishes will be returning with a delivery option available.

"We make thick topping pizzas. We put the cheese on top of the toppings instead of below the toppings," Miss Kopp said.

Margheritis Kitchen is located at 116 Wharf St, Maryborough.