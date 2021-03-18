Menu
The former Golden Chicken restaurant will still have chicken available, but this time, in the form of Schnitzels. Picture: Stuart Fast
News

New restaurant to replace popular Golden Chicken eatery

Isabella Magee
18th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
THE RED-ROOFED block has been vacant for about three years, after the popular Golden Chicken eatery at Scarness closed.

However, the restaurant has been given a second chance at serving chicken to locals.

Located on the corner of Queens Road and Torquay Road in Scarness, the former Golden Chicken is being transformed into Schnitz & Ribs.

As the name suggests, schnitzels and ribs will be the signature dishes brought to you by the restaurant’s owner and chef Gerry Jansenberger who was born in Norway and has cooked internationally, whipping up meals in South Africa, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia just to name a few.

Perfecting the cooking profession for about 40 years, Gerry recently packed up his bags and let go of three Austrian Schnitzelhaus restaurants he owned in Sydney before moving to The Bay.

Choosing the Fraser Coast for the best place to set-up shop after visiting the area for the last 15 years on holidays, Gerry is ready for a change in lifestyle.

“I love fishing, fishing’s beautiful and the people are different, they’re nice and it’s so easy-going (in Hervey Bay) compared to Sydney ... I don’t want to do big restaurants anymore, I’m ready to slow down” Gerry told the Chronicle.

The restaurant will have a small set menu and weekly specials available, with 25 indoor seats and 25 outdoor seats.

With takeaway and dine-in options, Schnitz & Ribs aims will be pitched as “casual” dining, bringing the community together, with main meals priced between $20 to $25.

“People don’t know what a real schnitzel is, we’ll make our schnitzels when you order them, so we won’t have super fast food, we will have good food served as fast as possible,” Gerry said.

Owner and Chef Gerry Jansenberger of the upcoming Schnitz & Ribs was born in Austria, and with German heritage, hopes to bring authenticity back to schnitzels, showing locals what they should really be.
“It’s not prepared like most restaurants and then thrown into a deep-fryer, it will take about 10 minutes ... our ribs will be slow-cooked over 17 hours on a very low temperature then seasoned when you order them.

Soon to hire waitstaff, kitchen hands and cooks, Gerry wants a team where “consistency” is key, providing food which “comes out the same every time, no matter who has cooked it.”

And, his main hope for Schnitz & Ribs is that customers feel welcomed, recognised and “don’t have to order because the staff already know what they want”.

“Everything I always have had my heart, will be in this restaurant, it’s what I always liked most.”

Schnitz & Ribs is expected to open in early April, “just after Easter”.

