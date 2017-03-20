New retail shop opening in Hervey Bay, here's how to apply

A TV Direct shop is coming to Hervey Bay.

To be situated in Stockland Hervey Bay, it will sell gadgets that are seen on television infomercial ads.

It will replace the recently closed-down Payless Shoes.

TV Direct is looking for store managers, assistant managers, and casual sales people to run the new location.

Interested applicants are advised to email a resume and cover letter to sally@stupkin.com.au.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is contacting TV Direct to confirm the store's official opening date.

More to come.