New role a step towards addressing mental health crisis

NEW ROLE: Stacey Cooper is excited to delve into her new role as Independent Patient Rights Advisor. Inge Hansen

FOR Stacey Cooper, mental health issues are no different to any other illness.

A passion to help those who need it attracted her to her new role as an Independent Patient Rights Advisor with the Wide Bay.

The position was introduced with the Mental Health Act of 2016 and offered through the Wide Bay Health Service from March this year.

"It's supporting people who are involuntarily or voluntarily being treated under the Mental Health Act which can be a very daunting and overwhelming experience," she said.

"I guess to have someone independent to the mental health service who can come and provide that support is a really important thing for patients."

The position allows Ms Cooper to ensure patients and support persons are advised of their rights under the Act.

She can then assist patients and support persons to communicate to health practitioners their views, wishes and preferences in terms of their treatment and care.

This week is Mental Health Week and to Ms Cooper it's a time to remove the stigma attached to mental health, something she hopes to do through her work.

"We need to embrace is like we would any other illness like diabetes," she said.

"We try to normalise people's experiences because it's the human body and human nature for them to have a bad experience."

With a background in social work, Ms Cooper has worked in the mental health service for nearly nine years.

"From a social background perspective, it's a really important thing to try and ensure that when a decision is being made about a person whether it's against their will or not, they know what rights they have," she said.

The independent role covers Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg and other regional areas and Ms Cooper has big dreams for the future.

"The magic wand would be to create more preventative work with people who are already under the act," she said.

"I'd love to try and support people before they become unwell and have things already in place so if they do become unwell, they have the work all done."

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/ clinical-practice/guidelines -procedures/clinical-staff/ mental-health/act/topics/ patient-rights.