How community groups can get in on $75k worth of grants

COMMUNITY groups can get better access to new equipment and support thanks to a new round of grants from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Round Two of the Community Projects Grants Program and Regional Events Support Scheme opened on January 15.

Councillor Darren Everard said the scheme supports community projects and regional events that will be held between June and November 2018.

"In this round, a total pool of $38,000 is available under the Community Grants Scheme (Projects and Activities) and a pool of $37,000 under the Regional Events Support Scheme," Cr Everard said.

"Successful applications in previous years have included minor capital works, the purchase of equipment, training and community events which encourage social inclusion and regional events that bring visitors to the Fraser Coast."

To make an application, visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/grants.

Applications close 5pm on February 23. Applicants will be advised of the outcome in April.