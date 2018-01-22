Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How community groups can get in on $75k worth of grants

Blake Antrobus
by

COMMUNITY groups can get better access to new equipment and support thanks to a new round of grants from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Round Two of the Community Projects Grants Program and Regional Events Support Scheme opened on January 15.

Councillor Darren Everard said the scheme supports community projects and regional events that will be held between June and November 2018.

"In this round, a total pool of $38,000 is available under the Community Grants Scheme (Projects and Activities) and a pool of $37,000 under the Regional Events Support Scheme," Cr Everard said.

"Successful applications in previous years have included minor capital works, the purchase of equipment, training and community events which encourage social inclusion and regional events that bring visitors to the Fraser Coast."

To make an application, visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/grants.

Applications close 5pm on February 23. Applicants will be advised of the outcome in April.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  community groups fccommunity fccouncil fraser coast regional council

Fraser Coast Chronicle
10 jobs on the Fraser Coast you can apply for right now

10 jobs on the Fraser Coast you can apply for right now

Here are 10 jobs you can apply for right now on the Fraser Coast, from all different fields and qualifications.

Ants are out of control: Pest experts are in hot demand

Rod Govers from 5 Star Pest Solutions spraying for ants.

Hervey Bay is worse for ants than other cities.

Nurse stole $23,700 from 81-year-old patient

The victim's son noticed the transactions.

Dingo extinction feared by experts

ENDANGERED: Experts believe pure bred dingoes could soon become extinct.

Number of pure bred dingoes significantly reduced.

Local Partners