New route considered for Inland Rail project

by Michael Wray
25th May 2020 1:26 PM
THE Federal Government has relented to years of pressure from landowners and will consider a new route for the Inland Rail across Queensland's Condamine River floodplain.

A spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack confirmed the government would review an alternative route for one of the most contentious sections of the $10 billion project.

 

Wes Judd said the concession comes of the back of several warnings from landowners.
Wes Judd said the concession comes of the back of several warnings from landowners.

 

Millmerran Rail Group chairman Wes Judd said it was a "major concession" from the government following years of warnings from landowners that the current path would trap floodwaters in the network of bridges, banks and culverts.

"We do need to ensure we have the detailed examination of the alternative route for all stakeholders," Mr Judd said.

"This is not a desktop, tick and flick job. It needs rigour and the independent expert panel should be charged with looking at the alternative route as well as the flawed route that

Australian Rail Track Corporation has been insisting upon."

He said the alternative "state forestry route" travelled west of Millmerran on the Darling Downs and would continue to link with Gowrie and ensure Inland Rail connected with the Wellcamp Airport.

Local Federal MP and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has backed the landowners and called for the route to be changed.

"We are going headlong into a long-term legal battle through the courts that will hold up Inland Rail," he said.

      Top Stories

