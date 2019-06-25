Small business owner speaks out on getting her vibe back

WHEN she was at her lowest point Tamika Holmes got the biggest surprise of her life, when she found out she was running her own business.

Born and raised in Ipswich, Tamika (or Mikkaa to her friends) has worked in hairdressing at some of Ipswich's best-known salons. After struggling to deal with the still birth of her first child, the former Bremer High School student struggled to get back into working life. So imagine her surprise when one day Tamika's mother blindfolded the 23 year old one day, and revealed that she now had her own hair salon, right in the heart of Booval.

"I was so down in the dumps, I didn't know how to bounce back. That really got my vibe back, I even did a hair extension course," Ms Holmes said.

"This shop was the old Bremer Television Repair Service which everyone in the area knew, and it's the perfect location for a hair salon. This spot was missing something like this, and there are barbers both sides of me, but no real hair salons in the area. There are some in Booval Fair but not everyone likes to go to a shopping centre."

The shop was a blank canvas, and sat empty for three years. After three weeks of working night and day alongside family, the salon is now open for business with Tamika at the helm, who is quickly coming to grips with the aspects of running her own business.

"We opened the doors last Tuesday and the response has been fantastic. I've been flat out all week, it's been non-stop," Tamika added. "I think this area is going to continue to go ahead, it has everything you need.

"I'm hoping to get more staff soon, and in a couple of weeks I'll be joined by a beauty therapist, so we can offer everything in beauty such as hair, styling, waxing, spray tans, facials and lots more."

Tamika Holmes from Mikkaa's Magic Hair Salon in Booval Darren Hallesy

Tamika fails to see why you would ever want to start a business outside the city that has it all.

"I love Ipswich," Tamika said. "It's got a great vibe and I think the people are nicer!"

Mikkaa's Magic Hair Studio is located at 36 South Station Road, Booval near Aldi and is open Tuesday to Sunday. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.