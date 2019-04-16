New scheme to provide cheaper energy for Coast residents

SUNSHINE Coast residents will have access to sustainable and affordable energy through an innovative, Australian first on-site solution.

Altum Property Group installed Australia's first residential large scale solar grid system, Community Solar Scheme, to be built without government funding.

Altum director Rob McCready (pictured) said the innovative project would provide real benefits to Parkridge Noosa residents, the environment and the broader community.

"It is a better outcome for residents as it will provide them with guaranteed, cheaper and more reliable power at times of need and prevent blackouts," he said.

"It is better for the environment as it is driven by sustainable solar power and it is better for the Sunshine Coast as it reduces peak demand on the existing power infrastructure."

Mr McCready said the solar scheme was an essential step towards a more sustainable future.

"It's a well-known fact that our energy infrastructure is under stress and the cost of electricity both financially and to the environment is spiralling out of control," he said.

"To ensure Australia continues to have reliable and affordable power and reduce the reliance on the state power grid, we need to be generating and using power at the source."

Parkridge Noosa residents have the opportunity to buy one of 75 separate individual solar/battery systems when they purchase their apartment or town house.

Mr McCready said each system was integrated into the community's embedded electrical network.

"The solar power will feed the community grid when the sun is shining," he said.

"When the solar generates more power than is being consumed within the community, the excess power will charge the batteries."

Mr McCready said he hoped other developments looked at installing the technology.

"We are undertaking this innovative, sustainable energy project as part of our corporate responsibility statement and we are keen to see this technology rolled out across the development industry," he said. "It's important that we all play our part for the environment and protect the Noosa biosphere."