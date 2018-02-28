New seniors support group starting in Hervey Bay

The Halcro Street Community Centre is the place for seniors in 2018 with a new Elder Abuse Support Group starting next month. The Community Garden volunteers (pictured) are also back on Thursday mornings.

FRASER Coast seniors who are victims of elder abuse now have somewhere to turn.

The Halcro Street Community Centre in Pialba is starting a new support group this month, where aged residents can get advice and talk to people in similar situations.

"Many people experiencing elder abuse are not aware of where to get help," Fraser Coast Acting Mayor George Seymour said.

"All too often they have no one they can share their problems with so this new group will offer support and have people on hand to empathise with victims."

There's also a number of other programs on offer at the centre, including the Younger Ones social group for people aged 50-69, games, indoor walking, widow support, coffee and chat, china painting, seniors drama and music group.

Community garden volunteers are back on Thursday mornings and people are welcome to call in and have a chat with them about gardens.

Also last year the seniors drama group titled The Rolling Bones Players developed its own version of a TV show and uploaded it on YouTube.

With an average age of 80 years, creating movies was a new experience for all members.

The first meeting for the Elder Abuse Support Group will be a morning tea at 10am on March 12, at 30 Halcro St, Pialba.

For more information call 4194 2441.