Minister for Health Steven Miles Mike Knott BUN030719MILES5
New service for Fraser Coast's elderly patients

Jessica Lamb
9th Aug 2019 12:55 AM
FRASER Coast residents will be able to access a new a new seven-day-a-week specialist service to enhance care for people aged 70 and older who present to emergency departments.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has launched the new Geriatric Emergency Department Intervention (GEDI) service, following a successful trial on the Sunshine Coast, at Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals.

WBHHS will receive annual recurrent funding of almost $1.5 million to provide the new service as part of the most recent State Government budget which included a boost to give older Queenslanders better health outcomes.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the health service was responding to the needs of the Wide Bay, which has a higher proportion of people aged over 65 than the statewide average. Health Minister Steven Miles said the program aimed to support elderly patients to to receive healthcare in their homes rather than going to hospital.

"That is why the funding will support improvements in three key areas. Additional support services - for example clinicians with specialist geriatric skills will visit residential aged care facilities - to increase residents choices about where they receive care and to improve the safety and quality of care provided," he said.

"We know a third of Queenslanders over 80 who are admitted to hospitals are discharged with reduced mobility. And a third of Queenslanders over 80 who are admitted experience delirium.

"Keeping elderly Queenslanders out of hospital where possible, frees up emergency and hospital and older patients are not unnecessarily coming into an unfamiliar and often stressful environment."

For more information about GEDI check out tomorrow's Chronicle.

