New service for seniors creates Bay jobs

Be, formerly known as ComLink, has opened its new premises at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

A VITAL service aimed at keeping seniors independent has launched in Hervey Bay, with new jobs on the way.

It will support residents aged over 65 with services including meals, transport, personal care, and domestic assistance, through funding from the Federal Government.

Be CEO Feda Adra says the funding comes due to a demand for services of this type in Hervey Bay.

"Funding for Hervey Bay will enable residents over 65 to get the assistance they need to live independently at home and in their local community," Ms Adra said.

"Be is focused on leading the way in health and wellbeing and assisting people to live and age well.

"We are moving into a new and exciting phase as an organisation and we are delighted to expand our reach into Hervey Bay.

"This an area with an ageing population and a genuine need for quality services so people can be connected, be well and be supported."

Be is looking for personal care assistants in the region.

Interested applicants can send a CV to eoi@wearebe.org.au.