New sexy photo trend that’s taking off

With traditional shoots on hold due to strict lockdown laws and social distancing, the fashion industry has found a way to continue during coronavirus - and they're doing it virtually.

From supermodels posing in selfie mode to full-scale spreads shot via video-call, the industry has adapted to the new COVID-19 reality.

Supermodel Bella Hadid posed over FaceTime in a new campaign for French brand Jacquemus, while Vogue Australia shot it first virtual high-fashion spread over via FaceTime and Zoom, to be published in the magazine's June/July issue.

The style mag's fashion team staged its "stylised and fantastical" themed shoot completely over the internet - from the photography by Byron Spencer to make-up, styling and lighting, the entire creative exercise was directed virtually.

Wearing Louis Vuitton, model Lily Nova appears in a virtual fashion shoot for Vogue Australia. Picture: Byron Spencer for Vogue Australia

Vogue fashion director Philippa Moroney said the shoot was "done like we would normally … but remotely". Starring Adelaide model Lily Nova, the escapism-inspired spread features Chanel, Dior, Prada, Burberry and Gucci outfits, co-ordinated via a "virtual fashion closet".

"We held a styling session on FaceTime, where I got to see all the clothes on a rack together, and then they were all packed and sent to Lily via DHL," Moroney said.

The model did her own make-up, with expert direction from Gillian Campbell (who "felt like Siri" hosting a DIY tutorial), while Lily's father Dean Drew helped with lighting and logistics.

"He directed her - move the camera up, down, get a bit lower," Moroney said.

Vogue Australia’s first virtual fashion shoot. Picture: Byron Spencer for Vogue Australia

Into the blue! Picture: Byron Spencer for Vogue Australia

The Zoom call ran from about 8am until 5.30pm - as a usual Vogue shoot would.

"We had a live feed of the shoot the whole day on that Zoom call, so everyone could see what was going on. It took a full day."

Shooting virtually has opened up new avenues for the fashion industry to adapt during COVID-19 restrictions.

"Things are changing rapidly, day to day, so we're trying to pivot and alter the way we work to be respeftcul of social distancing laws," Moroney said.

"It definitely has opened up a new way of working … and how we can navigate the scene at the moment."

Bella Hadid in Jacquemus’s new campaign, shot virtually during lockdown. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Supermodel mode via FaceTime. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Vogue's virtual shoot came as supermodel Bella Hadid posed over FaceTime in a new campaign for French brand Jacquemus.

And Australian-Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech did her own shoot, wearing a yellow bikini from TropicofC, shot via self timer.

"I've missed wearing bikinis so I decided to put one on and have fun with a self timer shoot," Akech wrote, accompanying the images she posted on Instagram.

Adut Akech’s self timer shoot. Picture: Instagram

‘I’ve missed wearing bikinis.’ Picture: Instagram

French style maven Carine Roitfeld held a virtual runway show via YouTube last week in place of her cancelled amfAR Gala, starring Kim Kardashian West, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber and Joan Smalls strutting catwalks within their own homes.

"You get a look into people's lives and homes - it's made people feel a lot more human," Moroney said, reflecting on Roitfeld's virtual event.

"It's clever what times like this can force you to do in terms of creativity and thinking outside the box."

