New shade to help Coast Men’s Shed stay sun safe

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt catches up with members of the Burrum District Community Men's Shed under the new shade sails.

STAYING sun safe will be easier for members of Burrum District Community Men’s Shed after receiving a grant from the Federal Government.

Burrum District Community Men’s Shed president John Laffin said the new shade sail was a welcome addition.

“The improvements funded with this grant from the Stronger Communities Program means that our members can be sun-smart when they meet at the shed,” he said.

“The shade sail proved to be a great asset on December 5 when it was used to shade our plant stall.

“Favourable remarks from members of the public at the sale reinforced the decision to install the sail.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Burrum District Community Men’s Shed received $3999 to put up a shade sail over the barbecue area so members can be sun-safe when they meet.

“The Stronger Communities Program has been very successful for community groups and organisations like Burrum District Community Men’s Shed that would otherwise struggle to fund these types of projects,” he said.

“More than 50 projects throughout the Hinkler electorate have received funding from the Stronger Communities Program,” he said.

Burrum District Community Men’s Shed was started in 2011 and incorporated in 2012.

It currently has 30 members.