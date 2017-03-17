New shop proves Maryborough is on the move

Morning fill manager with Maryborough Fresh & Save Food Warehouse Adam Darnell with store owner Grant Prince at the Maryborough Fresh & Save store, which will open March 31.

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has welcomed the opening of the new Fresh & Save store in Maryborough, stating it was proof the town was "on the move.”

"It's great for the town and region,” he said.

Mr Saunders said it wasn't the only thing happening in the scope of jobs, confirming there were negotiations underway with manufacturing and development companies to bring more work into the region.

While Mr Saunders could not elaborate on the job numbers and company names due to confidentiality reasons, he said the representatives were expressing "a lot of interest in Maryborough.”

"There are a lot of general development projects in the pipeline, and Downer is already moving ahead with more contracts from the government,” he said.

"There's an absolute heap happening behind the scenes; we're working hard on it to ensure there will be a lot happening in the region over the next few months.”

"This is also outside of the Works for Queensland funding announced last month.”