Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NEW SHOP: Trendy homeware store is your stop for home decor

HOME DECOR STOP: Early Settler manager Katrina Southey says the new store on Boat Harbour Dr has been busy since opening.
HOME DECOR STOP: Early Settler manager Katrina Southey says the new store on Boat Harbour Dr has been busy since opening. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

FILLED with modern homewares organised by colour and style, Fraser Coast's newest furniture store reflects a real-life Instagram feed.

Early Settler operates in locations across the country and now, it is also open in Hervey Bay.

Located on Boat Harbour Dr - where JB Hi-Fi used to be - manager Katrina Southey said store staff had been kept busy with a flow of customers since the launch three weeks ago.

"Early Settler has been focusing on Queensland opening in Rockhampton seven months ago, in Bundaberg four months ago, and now in Hervey Bay," Ms Southey said.

"It's the shop to go to for your entire house.

"Our outdoor items have especially been popular with a Hervey Bay audience."

Seven employees have been hired so far, all from the local area.

For Ms Southey, Early Settler has been the third store the experienced retail manager has opened.

"I'm currently looking for a casual retail employee to join the team," she said.

To apply call the store on 41283055 for more information.

Early Settler is located at 124A Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
M'boro one punch accused will spend Christmas in custody

M'boro one punch accused will spend Christmas in custody

The man’s pregnant partner and small child were in court supporting him.

Amazon Australia: The big problem with the super-retailer

Amazon finally launched its Australian website overnight. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

“The Aussie retailers breathe a sigh of relief..."

YOUR SAY: Community responds to vandalism of memorial bench

DISGRACE: Jessie Mahoney, who is Cooper Christensen's sister, was shocked to find his seat vandalised on Sunday morning. The council has since cleaned the seat.

The bench serves as a memorial for six-year-old Cooper Christensen.

A basic step-by-step guide to turning on your headlights

Night driving on an asphalt road towards the headlights

A step-by-step guide to turning on your headlights

Local Partners