NEW SHOP: Trendy homeware store is your stop for home decor

HOME DECOR STOP: Early Settler manager Katrina Southey says the new store on Boat Harbour Dr has been busy since opening. Annie Perets

FILLED with modern homewares organised by colour and style, Fraser Coast's newest furniture store reflects a real-life Instagram feed.

Early Settler operates in locations across the country and now, it is also open in Hervey Bay.

Located on Boat Harbour Dr - where JB Hi-Fi used to be - manager Katrina Southey said store staff had been kept busy with a flow of customers since the launch three weeks ago.

"Early Settler has been focusing on Queensland opening in Rockhampton seven months ago, in Bundaberg four months ago, and now in Hervey Bay," Ms Southey said.

"It's the shop to go to for your entire house.

"Our outdoor items have especially been popular with a Hervey Bay audience."

Seven employees have been hired so far, all from the local area.

For Ms Southey, Early Settler has been the third store the experienced retail manager has opened.

"I'm currently looking for a casual retail employee to join the team," she said.

To apply call the store on 41283055 for more information.

Early Settler is located at 124A Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.