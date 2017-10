MARYBOROUGH'S new Skate Park will soon be opened as works on the new site near completion.

The upgrade includes the installation of a shelter, irrigation, new lighting and turf.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said it was exciting seeing younger generations eager to use the park.

"Seeing our youth take pride in something is a great sign they will embrace the skate park ," Cr Sanderson said.

The park will be open to the public on November 4.