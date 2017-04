Cr Daniel Sanderson and fisherman Andrew Coyne inspect new CCTV cameras installed at the Beaver Rock Boat Ramp.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has installed four solar-powered security cameras at the Beaver Rock Boat Ramp in Maryborough.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the cameras would help improve security at the ramp, with police also having access to the images.

An earlier petition which gained 505 signatures, asked council to install cameras to improve security and stop vandalism and thefts from cars left at the ramp.