Youth and City Precinct Development Portfolio Councillor Daniel Sanderson checks out new solar lights installed in Brendan Hansen Park
News

New solar lights, barbecue to be built at M'boro park

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Mar 2018 4:30 PM

GRANVILLE'S Brendan Hansen park is about to get a lot brighter.

Work will soon begin on a $20,000 project to install new solar lights and a new barbecue and shelter at the Maryborough park.

The new lights are in addition to the extra ten installed at the park last year by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who contributed $10,000 from his discretionary fund to the project, said the works would allow more families to use the park at their leisure.

"The additional lighting helps to improve safety and encourage families to stay longer into the evening," said Cr Sanderson.

"Other projects that will roll out in Brendan Hansen Park soon are a new barbecue and shelter at the Raglan Street end of the grounds."

Other investments at Brendan Hansen Park by the council over recent years include playground equipment, picnic tables, drinking fountains and walkways

Fraser Coast Chronicle
