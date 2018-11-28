New soundtrack to mental health support

POSITIVE VOICE: Hervey Bay singer-songwriter Leonie Kingdom has won the Listen Up music competition with her song Night Terrors to become the new voice of mental health. She is pictured here performing.

POSITIVE VOICE: Hervey Bay singer-songwriter Leonie Kingdom has won the Listen Up music competition with her song Night Terrors to become the new voice of mental health. She is pictured here performing.

LEONIE Kingdom's songs have been broadcast to hundreds of thousands of Australians through radio and television, but now the Hervey Bay artist's voice will be heard in the name of mental health.

Leonie Kingdom entered her single Night Terrors in the annual Listen Up Music competition which searches for original songs spreading positive messages about mental health.

This year's theme was "I am here” and out of 2500 entries across Australia and Britain, the 24-year-old Leonie found herself in the top 100 and then the top 30.

Finally Leonie was selected in the top 12 performers who converged on Sydney to perform the songs live and crown a winner.

The local indie-folk artist's song became the voice of mental health in Australia.

"I didn't see it coming because the talent and passion there that night, it was just unreal,” Leonie told the Chronicle.

Leonie Kingdom's reaction when they announced the accolade

"The song Night Terrors has so many meanings - from anxiety, depression and stress. The lyrics have so many hidden stories about the emotions I was feeling when I wrote it.

"A friend of mine committed suicide which affected me a lot and it was around that time I sat down to finish the song.

"When he passed away I was in a similar mind frame and I came out of it and he didn't. The experience really made me sit back and reflect.”

When the avid mental health advocate's song attracted producers on a popular television show earlier this year, she never imagined the publicity which would result.

It scared the hell out of her.

"I thought to myself, am I ready for this? Is this what I want? Maybe I should just write songs for other people and step out of the spotlight,” she said.

"I started to get all these messages from young girls and boys asking for advice or people telling me what the song meant for them.

"I realised thousands of people were listening to me and because I am being heard I don't want to sing about relationships.

"I want to use this to talk about important topics people are too scared to touch on.”

Leonie said the meaning behind Night Terrors is often misread as about defeat.

"It's really about awareness of what others are going through and you are alone and it is OK not to be OK,” she said.

"Being able to perform that song to a crowd of 200 people was a pretty amazing tribute to my friend.

"There was so much heart and passion on that stage that night by every performer.

"I encourage other songwriters to take part in the competition if you have a song you feel needs to be heard.”

Royalties from Night Terrors go to mental health support like R U OK Day.