New sports lift-out to debut in Monday's Chronicle

Matthew McInerney
29th Apr 2017
Sports Monday masthead.
Sports Monday masthead.

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle will debut an eight-page sports lift-out on Monday.

The weekly feature, sponsored by Harvey Norman, will include stories and photos from the Fraser Coast's sports events, and the Chronicle wants you to be a major part of it.

If you take a photo at a weekend sport's event, simply send it to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au, and we'll run a selection of reader photos every week.

Click here to submit your stories, results and photos

The photos can be of anything at any game.

Volunteers working in the canteen, a football player taking a shot at goal, a netballer stretching between halves, a rider sharing words with his or her horse during pony club, or a hockey player supporting their team from the bench.

All you have to do is include details about who is in the photo and which team they play for.

It doesn't matter which team or what town they come from, just make sure it is sent in its original file size, and isn't too blurry.

