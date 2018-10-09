New spot for Kiwi goodies on the Fraser Coast.

FOR the past two years Lynn Jones has been bringing the tastes of New Zealand to the 2000 Kiwi nationals and curious Aussies living on the Fraser Coast.

Mrs Jones was just eight-years-old when she moved to Australia but the iconic goodies from across the ditch has always held a special place in her heart.

Alongside her Aussie husband Keith, the pair operate Kiwi Shop and Pet Supplies, which recently relocated to Boat Harbour Dr.

Just as the name says, it's the spot to grab New Zealand food snacks as well as to stock up on pet care products.

From Kbars to orange chocolate chip ice cream, to dog and cat flea treatments and shampoos, it's a versatile destination.

With about 2000 New Zealand nationals living in the region, Mrs Jones said the store was regularly visited by both those wanting a taste of their homeland, and those wanting to try something new.

"It feels great seeing people coming in and light up when they see all the different products,” she said.

"The New Zealanders love living here, but they also love a taste from their home.”

The pair was inspired to stock international items after another local store, which previously stocked them, unfortunately closed.

Mrs Jones said her favourite Kiwi treat is the Maketu smoked fish pie.

The shop was previously based in Urangan.

Kiwi Shop and Pet Supplies is located at Shop 6B/64 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.