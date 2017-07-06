25°
News

New staff to join UQ rural clinic to assist medical students

Annie Perets
| 6th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW incentive to lure more trainee doctors to the Fraser Coast and allow local students to stay closer to home is being offered by the University of Queensland.

UQ is expanding its faculty team at the Hervey Bay Rural Clinical School to give aspiring medical professionals more options during their studies.

Located in the Urraween medical precinct, the workplace is party of UQ's Wide Bay Regional Training Hub which also includes Bundaberg and Biloela.

The appointments will be made in the coming months with the new staff to provide career guidance, mentoring and counselling services to students.

Head of Rural Clinical School Professor Sarah Strasser said currently, students frequently changed locations between the city and home to fulfil career goals.

The establishment of the hub will help reduce travel and constant change.

"Students do first two years in Brisbane, then they might come back to Hervey Bay for two years, then back to Brisbane to specialise," Prof Strasser said.

"But with the hub they'll be able to stay for the extra study and not have to jump around as much.

"Once they're in a rural training pathways, they will be encouraged to stay."

University of Queensland is working with local medical providers to seek out career opportunities, in time for the hub's launch.

"We will be integrating with the infrastructure we already have," Prof Strasser said.

"It's very exciting - it's really about maximising the progress that has been put in over the years and the network that has been established."

The Wide Bay hub will receive initial funding of $1 million from the Federal Government.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchealth fraser coast university of queensland

The Fraser Coast's greatest show touches off

The Fraser Coast's greatest show touches off

Thousands of the state's best touch football players will flood 21 fields today for their first games of the three-day event.

What's the new fresh smell in town? It's Cake Bake Brew

NEW BUSINESS: Cake Bake Brew, owned by Amanda Redding and Josh Keegan, opened this week in Pialba Place Shopping Centre.

Career baker opens up first business in the heart of Hervey Bay?

New pathway to connect Esplanade and Boat Harbour Dr

Dr Anthony Lynham made the announcement on Wednesday.

Two big events inject millions, accommodation booked out

Hervey Bay touch football players Natasha Bacon, 10, and Savannah Roberts, 11, are excited ahead of the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

"They're events which help the entire region."

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

NICK Kyrgios has drowned his Wimbledon sorrows with an all-night party at an infamous London nightclub.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

Gympie contingent looks to give State Cup a shake-up

ALL SET: Allie Salter, Darcy Cartwright and Taylah Jordan will form part of Gympie's state cup contingent which kicks off in Hervey Bay today.

Gympie is set to field one of its biggest ever contingents

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

xxxxxx

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!