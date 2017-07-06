New staff to join UQ rural clinic to assist medical students

A NEW incentive to lure more trainee doctors to the Fraser Coast and allow local students to stay closer to home is being offered by the University of Queensland.

UQ is expanding its faculty team at the Hervey Bay Rural Clinical School to give aspiring medical professionals more options during their studies.

Located in the Urraween medical precinct, the workplace is party of UQ's Wide Bay Regional Training Hub which also includes Bundaberg and Biloela.

The appointments will be made in the coming months with the new staff to provide career guidance, mentoring and counselling services to students.

Head of Rural Clinical School Professor Sarah Strasser said currently, students frequently changed locations between the city and home to fulfil career goals.

The establishment of the hub will help reduce travel and constant change.

"Students do first two years in Brisbane, then they might come back to Hervey Bay for two years, then back to Brisbane to specialise," Prof Strasser said.

"But with the hub they'll be able to stay for the extra study and not have to jump around as much.

"Once they're in a rural training pathways, they will be encouraged to stay."

University of Queensland is working with local medical providers to seek out career opportunities, in time for the hub's launch.

"We will be integrating with the infrastructure we already have," Prof Strasser said.

"It's very exciting - it's really about maximising the progress that has been put in over the years and the network that has been established."

The Wide Bay hub will receive initial funding of $1 million from the Federal Government.