‘New’ star sign is freaking people out

People are freaking out after discovering they may have been following the wrong star sign for years.

The panic among zodiac fans comes after experts at NASA announced the stars had shifted, creating a 13th sign.

It's called Ophiuchus, is symbolised by a snake bearer, and is for people born between November 29 and December 17.

According to NASA, there’s a new constellation which would create a 13th star sign in the astrology world. Picture: iStock

Astrological signs are determined by the sun's position in relation to a constellation on your day of birth.

Ancient astrologers wanted to chart the 360-degree path of the sun in a mathematically pleasing 12 equal parts, each one of 30 degrees.

They studied an apparent relationship between the constellations' ­placements in the sky and the movement of the sun and the 12 signs were born.

NASA, who are experts in astronomy which is the scientific study of everything in outer space, first cast doubt over the astrology signs back in 2016 when it identified a change in constellations.

"The sky has shifted because Earth's axis (North Pole) doesn't point in quite the same direction," the NASA post reads, explaining why 3000 years on from when the signs were created, things had changed.

Ophiuchus aligns with the path of the sun for 18 days and affects those born between November 29 and December 17. Picture: iStock

If true, the 13th sign has a knock-on effect on other star signs, including some Scorpios who would now become Libras and Capricorns who are now apparently Sagittarians.

It's not clear why the story has resurfaced again, but it casts doubt over everything zodiac lovers know - and Twitter is blowing up.

Some have said they "refuse" to believe it while others have labelled it "cr*p" and some have rejected the idea of changing star signs completely.

WHAT IS YOUR NEW STAR SIGN?

Besides the 12 familiar constellations of the zodiac, the sun aligns with Ophiuchus for about 18 days each year and nestles between Scorpio and Sagittarius.

The constellation, which comes from Greek words meaning "serpent bearing" is commonly represented by a man wrestling a snake.

Here are the new dates:

CAPRICORN

NOW: January 20 - February 16

OLD DATES: December 22 - January 20

AQUARIUS

NOW: February 16 to March 11

OLD DATES: January 21 - February 18

PISCES

NOW: March 11 to April 18

OLD DATES: February 19 - March 20

ARIES

NOW: April 18 to May 13

OLD DATES: March 21 - April 20

TAURUS

NOW: May 13 to June 21

OLD DATES: April 21 - May 21

GEMINI

NOW: June 21 to July 20

OLD DATES: May 22 - June 21

CANCER

NOW: July 20 to August 10

OLD DATES: June 22 - July 22

LEO

NOW: August 10 - September 16

OLD DATES: July 23 - August 23

VIRGO

NOW: September 16 to October 30

OLD DATES: August 24 - September 22

LIBRA

NOW: October 30 to November 23

OLD DATES: September 23 - October 23

SCORPIO

NOW: November 23 to November 29

OLD DATES: October 24 - ­November 22

OPHIUCHUS

November 29 to December 17

SAGITTARIUS

NOW: December 17 - January 20

OLD DATES: November 23 - December 21

