New state bill could extend retail trading hours

Retail stores could soon be able to extend their hours if the Trading (Allowable Hours) Amendment Bill 2017 goes through.

RESTRICTIONS on working hours in retail businesses could soon be lifted, should the Trading Amendment Bill 2017 get through Queensland Parliament.

Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Grace Grace said the bill aims to reduce trading hour restrictions in Queensland.

"The changes in this bill will modernise and simplify current trading hours to support jobs, cut red tape and increase choice for consumers,” Ms Grace said.

"Those regional towns that currently do not have Sunday and public holiday trading will be able to opt in to these trading hours through an application to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.”

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) has publicised concerns of what the change would mean for small businesses due to greater competition.

But Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook does not envision a major change to the Fraser Coast economy.

"Our major stores, like Kmart, are already open until 9pm,” Ms Holebrook said.

"I don't think we have the population to support long trading hours everywhere as it's not sustainable.”

CCIQ senior policy advisor Catherine Pham said independent businesses saw this Bill as a win for the "big guys” and themselves as the "losers”.

"Small businesses who have a competitive edge in an uneven playing field, by way of the current shop trading hour arrangements, certainly did not view shop trading hours as being redundant - it was their lifeline,” Ms Pham said.

"Businesses have been calling for shop trading hours' reform for a long time, but this never meant full deregulation or a 'dialling down' to this extent.

"Most independent and small businesses won't see in any way how they will benefit from these changes. They believe that they are in fact in a worse-off position.”