Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Miss Cocoa's manager Sheraya Johnson.
Miss Cocoa's manager Sheraya Johnson. Annie Perets
News

DRIVE-THROUGH COFFEE: New stop in Bay for coffee lovers

Annie Perets
by
19th Mar 2019 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSION for coffee has drawn Fraser Coast couple Karen and Jasen Barrie back into the hospitality industry.

After selling their well-known business Sexie Coffee in 2017, they have made a comeback in the form of a drive-through cafe called Miss Cocoa's.

Located next to the new Shell Service Station at Boat Harbour Dr, it's a place where coffee lovers on the go can get their daily dose of caffeine without leaving their car.

Its vibrant staff were all smiles as the cafe launched to the public on Tuesday.

Staff at Hervey Bay's cafe Miss Cocoa's.
Staff at Hervey Bay's cafe Miss Cocoa's. Annie Perets

Some of them, including manager Sheraya Johnson, previously worked at Sexie Coffee.

While Mrs Barrie estimates 80 per cent of customers at Miss Cocoa's will use the drive-through service, there is seating inside for those having a break.

After making an order from the comfort of the driver's seat, coffee is prepared within minutes.

Mr Barrie roasts beans on site.

"Jasen just loves roasting coffee and working in the area," Mrs Barrie said.

"We're starting with about 20 staff, who are of different ages."

While this is the first drive-through business of this nature in Hervey Bay, The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee provides a similar service in Maryborough.

fcbusiness fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The real story of Housewives of Melbourne star Gina Liano

    premium_icon The real story of Housewives of Melbourne star Gina Liano

    Celebrity There is so much more to the glamorous personality than what we have seen on our television screens for the past six years on The RHO Melbourne.

    • 19th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Mum becomes nurse after son loses battle with brain cancer

    premium_icon Mum becomes nurse after son loses battle with brain cancer

    Health Hervey Bay's Cooper Christensen passed away at age six.

    RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    premium_icon RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    Crime Her rapist was sentenced to eight years in jail.

    FISHING: Beware of the tax man of the seas

    premium_icon FISHING: Beware of the tax man of the seas

    Fishing "Moving on is a must once the tax man turns up."