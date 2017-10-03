New strategy to battle mental illness in Wide Bay

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

NEW measures have been put in place to tackle the region's battle with mental illness, according to the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's annual report.



An activity snapshot of the region showed the Wide Bay had 63,891 mental health patient contacts in the past year, up 2.1% over the year before.



Mental health has been an ongoing issue for the region.



In 2015 it was revealed people living in the Wide Bay were more likely to have a mental health condition than any other region in Australia.



According to statistics released by the Primary Health Network, more than 34,000 people in the Wide Bay region, including the Fraser Coast, were living with one or more mental health conditions - making up 16 per cent of the population over the age of 18.



That is compared to the national average of 13 per cent. In its annual report WBHHS listed the development of the Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Strategic Collaborative with the Primary Health Network as one of its key achievements.



The strategy is aimed at identifying service gaps, prioritising resources and addressing high rates of suicide and depression.



In addition to the new strategy implemented by WBHHS, an Independent Patient Rights Advisor was appointed in alignment with the Mental Health Act 2016.



The report listed the redevelopment of the Community Mental Health Space in Hervey Bay as an example of delivering sustainable, patient-centred health services.



The service also appointed a Tackling Regional Adversity through Integrated Care position in mental health, focussing on building resilience in rural and disaster-affected areas.

