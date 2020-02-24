Menu
Maryborough RSL AGM. Paul Coleman is the newly Club President. Photo: Cody Fox
New sub-branch president wants to maintain trust

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
24th Feb 2020 9:30 AM
THE new president of the Maryborough RSL Sub-branch says he feels honoured to take over the reins.

Paul Coleman unseated now former sub-branch president George Mellick at the club’s AGM on Sunday.

Mr Coleman and Mr Mellick were the only two people to contest the sub-branch presidency.

Mr Coleman said he hoped to uphold the trust members of the RSL had placed in him.

“I hope the club will be able to settle down in the wake of recent controversies,” he said.

An independent investigator has been tasked with probing current and historical management at the RSL as well as its financial situation.

Wide Bay Burnett District president Trevor Williamson told members at the AGM the investigation was gaining momentum.

Interviews are expected to begin next month.

Mr Coleman said he would be using best business practices to ensure the RSL was an enjoyable place for members, visitors and staff.

“It’s important the RSL sub-branch is able to focus on looking after returned servicemen and women,” the Vietnam veteran said.

Mr Coleman and his wife moved to Maryborough about 15 years ago to be closer to their grandchildren.

He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during his 23 years with the military and served as an RSL board member in Maryborough in 2009.

Mr Coleman has also been the president at Kenmore Moggill RSL.

