Milestone man Hombsch laps up long, hard road

JACK Hombsch has travelled further than most on his journey to 100 AFL games - and he insists he's never done a harder pre-season than the one just completed at the Suns.

Hombsch is at his third AFL club and he also holds the quirky AFL record for playing at the most venues.

The 26-year-old began his career for GWS in their inaugural season before returning home to South Australia for a six-year stint at Port Adelaide.

He's seen footy from all angles and he says the program the Suns were put through over summer, and the players' willingness to knuckle down and do the work had greatly impressed he and fellow recruits Anthony Miles (Richmond) and George Horlin-Smith and Jordan Murdoch both from Geelong.

St Kilda had vowed to be the fittest team in the competition this season but it was the Suns who finished stronger in the final quarter of the Round 1 clash that saw the Saints hang on to win by a point.

"Definitely it is as hard as any that I have ever done, and that's no kidding it is 100 per cent the truth,'' Hombsch said.

"It is just a really hungry team, a young team but a really hungry team that don't make excuses and worked really hard.

"Speaking to Milesy (Anthony Miles) and George (Horlin-Smith), Jordan Murdoch the guys that have been at other clubs, we were really impressed with the attitude and the effort they go about it.''

Gold Coast Suns recruit Jack Hombsch has played at more grounds than any other player. Picture: Supplied

GWS played home games at Blacktown, Canberra, Sydney Olympic Park and the SCG in the early years before Giants Stadium was built and with Port Adelaide's contract in China and frequent visits to Darwin and Alice Springs, Hombsch has seen a lot of the football world.

When the Power played the Western Bulldogs at Ballarat's Eureka Stadium last season it was his 20th venue, a new league record.

Amazingly he reached twenty in just 95 games, overtaking Paul Salmon and Robert Harvey who played over 700 games between them.

"Someone has mentioned that, it is a bit of an obscure one to put on the belt,'' he said.

Now he is set to add a new home ground to his collection when he lines up in defence for the Suns against Fremantle on Sunday.

Hombsch in action at Ballarat last year. Pic: Michael Klein

The Dockers were round one surprise packets with their stunning victory over the Kangaroos and with Jesse Hogan back in the side, they have a more offensive look than in recent years.

"They had a pretty good game on the weekend and they have a pretty potent forward line as well,'' Hombsch said.

"At the end of the day I think it will come down to the inside-fifty battle, if we can have more entries than them it will go a long way to us winning.

"We will back ourselves in, we've had a hard pre-season, we are ready for the battle.''