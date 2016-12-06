New supermarket: jobseekers, get your resumes ready

HOW TO APPLY: The 150 new jobs to be created in Maryborough will need both experienced and inexperienced workers.

GET your resumes ready jobseekers, the new Fresh and Save Food Warehouse in Maryborough will be advertising more than 100 new jobs next month.

Fresh & Save Food Warehouse, which will be an Australia first warehouse-style supermarket, is set to open at Maryborough Central Shopping Centre in the first quarter of 2017.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle contacted the supermarket as to which roles jobseekers can expect to fill once the store is up and running.

New roles will include department managers, bakers, butchers, customer service, grocery team members, storeman, administration and fresh food jobs," owner of Fresh and Save Food Warehouse, Grant Prince said.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Mayor's legal bill: thousands of rate payer dollars spent

2. Woman accused of starting Urraween house fire

3. 'No confidence' vote not on table for councillors

Good news for jobseekers with little to no experience in those fields, Mr Prince said some of the part-time and full-time roles would be given to those with the right attitude

"(We're looking for) energetic service orientated people," he said.

"Some positions will require experience or relevant trade qualifications but in many cases if you have the right attitude we will provide the training and skills"

If you're looking to grow your career within the company there is good news.

Mr Prince said there was room to move.

"We love to develop people and promote internally," he said.

Jobs will be advertised in the Fraser Coast Chronicle from January onwards.

In addition to the supermarket, there will also be more new, yet-to-be-announced speciality retailers across a single-storey mall in Maryborough.

Are you looking forward to the opening of the new supermarket? Join the discussion and tell us below.