Matthew McInerney Full Profile Login to follow

Maryborough's new supermoto track passed its first test with flying colours.

Fraser Coast Supermoto Riders Group have worked on the former Tinana kart track site for the past 18 months.

Led by Hayden Baldwin, the group developed a facility that has helped make Maryborough regional Queensland's premier motorsports destination.

The track earned approval from Queensland Raceways a fortnight ago, and the goal is to host state and national titles.