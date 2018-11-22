New surface to lead to fastest racing seen at Maryborough

FAST CIRCUIT: Much has been made of Maryborough Speedway's new track surface, and with good reason. The changes have led to a number of record-breaking times.

BUCKLE UP: If fast cars are your forte, you won't want to consider missing Maryborough Speedway's King of the Ring on Saturday night.

The meet, the venue's second of the season, is shaping as another record-setting night under lights.

A lot has been made of Maryborough Speedway's new track surface so far, and with very good reason.

Records have tumbled much like the rain which fell across the region on Thursday morning, and that rain could be what leads to another fast night.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said the right amount of rain would make the track faster.

"It's got a lot to do with the weather, there is a bit of rain forecast before the weekend which gets the moisture into the track,” Moller said. "That makes it faster come race night.

"The guys have done a great job putting more surface into the track during the off-season and that translated into three new records at our first race meeting (last month).

"I'd expect to see a few go this weekend given the quality of cars we've got out there.

"If the weather is right and conditions go the right way, definitely, I could see some records fall this weekend.”

Maryborough Speedway, which was named the country's most improved track at a Speedway Australia awards night earlier this year, will welcome some of the best performers across a number of classes, and will host the development of a national and state modlites champion in the V8 Dirt Modifieds King of the Ring feature.

Klinton Hancey, the club's champion of champions and the man who holds every state and national modlites title, will race in the V8 Dirt Modifieds.

While he and ex-national modlites champion Terry Leerentveld are relatively new to the class, their experience behind the wheel at the highest level could make them the drivers on which to keep a close eye - and stopwatch.