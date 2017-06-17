25°
New system to count pub crawl revellers

Carlie Walker
| 17th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
A new system to count revellers at Maryborough's annual pub crawl are set to be introduced next year.
A new system to count revellers at Maryborough's annual pub crawl are set to be introduced next year.

A NEW system is set to be introduced to count Maryborough's pub crawl revellers - and help the city reclaim the world record.

Organiser Brendan Heit said the hotels involved in the event had been thrilled with the numbers at the event - the only let down was that the world record wasn't brought back to the city that first claimed it more than a decade ago.

More than 5000 pub crawl cards were sold before the event, which each needed to be stamped by every hotel and handed in at the end of the event.

But while enough cards were sold to break the record, not enough were handed in at the end of the event to reclaim the record.

A meeting has been held by the committee organising the event since it was held on April 30 to discuss the success of the event, Mr Heit said.

"All the hotels involved did really good out of the day, the crowds were awesome.

"We're definitely still enthusiastic."

Mr Heit said a meeting would be held in the next few weeks to discuss plans for next year's pub crawl, with a new system to count the numbers at the event top of the agenda.

He said he was still doing research as to what the best replacement would be, but it definitely wouldn't include cards.

Meanwhile a theme and colour for next year's event are still being decided on, with Mr Heit saying suggestions could be made by the public at the World's Biggest PubFest's Facebook page.

 Next year's event will be held on May 6.

Topics:  maryborough pub crawl pubfest

