New tackle bins installed after death of well known Bay bird

The Urangan osprey lost its fight for life after hooks became embedded in its neck and wing. Photo: Contributed

The Urangan osprey lost its fight for life after hooks became embedded in its neck and wing. Photo: Contributed

Three new tackle bins have been installed at Urangan Pier after the death of one of Hervey Bay's iconic ospreys last year.

Well-known Urangan Osprey Queenie was snagged by a double gang fishhook and, despite undergoing emergency surgery, died as a result of her injuries.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has now installed three new tackle bins to help reduce unwanted fishing tackle ending up in the ocean or hurting wildlife.

The three new bins have been added to the Urangan Pier, with one at each of the two fish cleaning tables and the third at the end of the pier.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the loss of Queenie highlighted the need for fishers to be responsible with their tackle.

The osprey with the hook embedded in its neck.

"Embedded fishhooks and entanglement by discarded fishing line are a serious threat to our wildlife and we don't want to lose another beautiful creature," he said.

"It is a common occurrence with birds and marine animals here on the Fraser Coast, so we need to take responsibility and prevent this from happening as much as possible.

"The bins keep unwanted fishing tackle secure for safe disposal and will be emptied three times a week.

"They also work as a visual prompt for everyone to do the right thing."

There are existing fishing tackle bins at Toogoom, Burrum Heads and Maaroom boat ramps.

Educational signage will also been installed in Urangan around the pier which informs people of the dos and don'ts of helping entangled wildlife.

People are also reminded to dispose of their general rubbish responsibly by using the existing rubbish bins located at the entrance to the Urangan Pier.